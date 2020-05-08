|
Update on: 8 May 2020
Suitable for : All Windows Desktop and Microsoft Server operating systems
Save and restore the positions of the Windows Desktop Icons and many helpful Windows Desktop-Tools for private, office and commercial usage.
DesktopOK is a small but effective solution for user that have to change the screen resolution often. It is also good for windows users who often have to work with a projector on the notebook eg laptop or tablet-pc.
After you change the screen resolution you can find icon chaos on the windows desktop, as if a bomb had hit it. The icon position will shift and Windows will not correctly restore the desktop icon position.
So the name is Desktop O.K. and not only Icon Save, the program has also other helpful functions for daily works on all windows os, you can find this, in the Main-Menu, Tools. For example, the program can auto hide the desktop icons. You need this to see your Windows desktop wallpaper without icons.
Key Features in DesktopOK
◆ Save your favorite icon locations for each screen resolution.
◆ Helpful Desktop tools for windows
◆ Easily minimize all of the windows on your screen
◆ Autosave the Desktop Icon Layout
◆ Maximize the number of windows desktop icon
◆ Change Windows Desktop Icon Size
◆ Auto hide and display desktop icons
Other specifications and possibilitis
◆ Launch at Windows startup.
◆ Portable Windows app.
◆ Each user can then have his own arrangement.
◆ Run in to tray area for easy access.
◆ Change Language
◆ Multilingual
The Installation of DesktopOK
DesktopOK does not have to be installed and can be executed easily from the desktop, and can be carried on a small usb-stick or other memory device. Start the program. The first time that you use it the program it will present you with a license screen. The program is free and the license info is only displayed the first time (per PC).
Portable Info:
From Version 4.24 by default, the DesktopOK.ini will be created in the folder %APPDATA%/DesktopOK
For portable use
, please create or copy in DesktopOK working directory the DesktopOK.ini.
Supported Operating systems
Save and Restore Desktop Icons is suitable for: Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Server 2000, 2008, 2016, Windows XP, Ultimate, Pro, Enterprise, Home, Business, Edition, 64-bit & 32-bit edition
Here you will find some helpful information:
► ... Extra Info Pages and ► ... DesktopOK FAQ
... complete Versions History
Program Keys:
|# DesktopOK is multilingual:
Listed on:
www.portablefreeware.com // desktopok.en.lo4d.com // downloadsquad.com // computertotaal.nl // cnet.com // www.pcworld.com // freewaregenius.com // and much more ;-)
* Save and restore the positions of the Windows Desktop Icons + nice extra Tools.
# Info+ # Thanks+