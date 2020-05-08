Update on: 8 May 2020

Suitable for : All Windows Desktop and Microsoft Server operating systems

From Version 4.24 by default, the DesktopOK.ini will be created in the folder %APPDATA%/DesktopOK

# DesktopOK Versions History





New in version 7.17 // 8 May 2020

Small fine-tuning, important update of the language files

Improvement in: GetPixelColor Desktop Pixel Color determine RGB / RGBA







New in version 7.11 // 3 May 2020

New: the silent install as alternative to normal installation of Desktop OK for Windows all OS!

Important update of the Desktop OK language files

Small improvements







New in version 7.07 // 1 May 2020

Important update of the DesktopOK language files

Small tweaks DesktopOK Windows Tools

Test on MS Server 2019







New in version 7.01 // 24 April 2020

Update of the DesktopOK language files

Extension in: Alt Drag window function, drag, move, resize on Windows 10, 8.1, ...

Small finishing touches





